LA GRANDE — The La Grande Main Street Downtown organization is establishing a new resource connection series for local businesses to network and learn about available resources in the region.
The Business-Resource Connection series, a brown-bag style learning event, will take place on the third Wednesday of every month at the Ignite Center at 104 Depot Street. The first meeting is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, April 20.
According to a press release from La Grande Main Street Downtown, the series is aiming to point out a wide variety of resources available for local businesses. The La Grande Economic Vitality Committee is hosting the events, with the hopes of highlighting these resources for businesses that may not be aware that business aid is available locally.
The series resembles the Hot Topics hosted by La Grande Main Street Downtown in past years, revamping the format. The monthly meetings will include a different organization presenting business development topics and connections to wealth resources. The Eastern Oregon Visitors Association, WorkSource, La Grande Economic Development Department and more are scheduled to present at the events.
