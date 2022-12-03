LA GRANDE — Monica McLaughlin has a passion for downtown La Grande and she believes that passion will serve her well in her new role with La Grande Main Street Downtown.
The new executive director joined the organization on Nov. 7. The responsibilities of her role are all encompassing, including managing five different committees, helping facilitate grants for downtown businesses, organizing events, fundraising and increasing membership. She is here to help downtown anyway she can.
“I just love La Grande and want it to be the best it can be," she said. "I’m just really thankful to work with the board members and to keep growing on what we’ve got going."
La Grande Main Street Downtown is a nonprofit organization that works closely with businesses, members and local groups to help revitalize the downtown area. They help strengthen existing businesses and expand opportunities for new businesses.
The group also organizes a number of events for the community — such as the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival, trick or treat downtown and the holiday parade.
Prior to taking the role of executive director, McLaughlin worked part time with the Union County Chamber of Commerce as its social media manager and administrative assistant. McLaughlin said that the work she did for the chamber — as well as other past experiences in event planning — helped prepare her for the new role with La Grande Main Street Downtown.
During her time at the chamber she learned about how nonprofits operate and came to understand what the community needs to be successful.
“I got to know a lot of the downtown businesses, which really helped with the transition,” she said.
McLaughlin also has connections and relationships that she built with people at the chamber of commerce, like Executive Director Scott Newman and Membership Coordinator Susan Burnett. La Grande Main Street Downtown and the chamber share some overlapping goals. McLaughlin said she has already brainstormed with the chamber on events where the two organizations could partner, such as a Sunflower Festival or a Touch-a-Truck event.
“I think it just helps that everyone is on the same page, working together,” she said.
Two big focuses for McLaughlin as the executive director are events and social media.
McLaughlin plans to expand existing events, bring back some events that were put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and create brand new events.
McLaughlin said that LGMSD has bigger plans for the holiday parade and tree lighting in the future, but that they have already expanded the event a little bit this year. They will be handing out free hot chocolate and have also partnered with Market Place Fresh Foods to sell bratwursts.
A new event that McLaughlin helped organize is a holiday scavenger hunt. The holiday season often puts the focus on retail business, McLaughlin said, which is why she planned a holiday scavenger hunt to get all types of businesses involved. Business owners who want to be involved will pick what item they want to hide and where in the store they want to hide it. Clues will be created for participants and the hunt will begin. McLaughlin said there will be a prize, but the specifics are still being worked out.
“That’s what it’s all about, getting people out and about downtown and doing things,” she said.
McLaughlin wants to work together with all facets of the community — residents, businesses, Eastern Oregon University, the city and the chamber — to build a sense of pride for downtown.
A big push for McLaughlin has been getting more businesses onto social media. She plans to put on a social media workshop to get more owners to use social media by showing them how easy it can be.
La Grande Main Street Downtown also helps to promote business on their own social media pages through sharing posts and events happening downtown.
