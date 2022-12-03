LA GRANDE — Monica McLaughlin has a passion for downtown La Grande and she believes that passion will serve her well in her new role with La Grande Main Street Downtown.

The new executive director joined the organization on Nov. 7. The responsibilities of her role are all encompassing, including managing five different committees, helping facilitate grants for downtown businesses, organizing events, fundraising and increasing membership. She is here to help downtown anyway she can.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

