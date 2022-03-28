LA GRANDE — A La Grande man, who allegedly had been aggressively waving a knife in the parking lot of a La Grande business on Island Avenue, was arrested Sunday, March 27.
Charles Michael Gohn, 26, was arrested by the La Grande Police Department on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespassing. Gohn was lodged in the Union County Jail.
Gohn was arrested around 6 p.m. while he was walking toward Interstate 84 after police had received a report that two men, including one with a knife, had been yelling at each other outside the Island Avenue business. The man with the knife was reportedly waving it aggressively and was also talking to himself, according to police.
Prior to officers arriving, the two separated and Gohn began walking along Island Avenue toward the interstate. Gohn still had the knife in his hand when law enforcement officers contacted him on Island Avenue under the I-84 overpass. Although he initially refused to drop the knife, officers were able to effectively de-escalate the situation and Gohn eventually complied and dropped the knife.
In the interest of public safety, traffic was stopped on Island Avenue briefly when officers were contacting Gohn and until he was safely taken into custody.
Gohn was previously prohibited from being on the business' property, stemming from an incident in December 2021. An investigation determined the other man in the parking lot of the business mentioned in initial reports did not contribute to the disturbance. He was being yelled at by Gohn, according to police.
The La Grande Police Department handled the incident with help from the Oregon State Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The La Grande Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident and police said more charges may be filed later.
