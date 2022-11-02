LA GRANDE — A La Grande man was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, after exposing himself to a 3-year-old.
La Grande Police Department arrested Daniel Breshears, 62, on charges of first-degree attempted sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and public indecency, according to law enforcement documents.
Officer Garrett Jones responded to Blue Mountain Coin-op Laundry, 712 20th St., La Grande, around 12:40 p.m. after receiving a report that a man exposed his genitals to a child, according to a probable cause declaration. The child’s mother told Jones that her son frantically came up to her saying a man had come up to him, exposed himself and acted like he was going to pee on him.
Jones reviewed video surveillance footage from the laundry. A green pickup registered to Breshears pulled into the parking lot and a man wearing a Grande Ronde Fitness Club hat walked into the business. Jones observed the man doing what the child described in the video before leaving and walking down the street.
Jones found Breshears at the fitness club and confirmed he drove a green pickup. He arrested Breshears and lodged him in the Union County Jail.
Breshears is a registered sex offender. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, a felony level offense, and endangering the welfare of a minor. Breshears was sentenced to 70 months in prison and 36 months of post-prison supervision. He was also sentenced to 30 days in jail for the second count.
Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers set bail at $35,000. Breshears is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney J Logan Joseph. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary probable cause hearing on Nov. 7, followed by a plea hearing on Nov. 29.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.