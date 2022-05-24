LA GRANDE — A La Grande man faces felony murder charges after police responded to a residence on Monday, May 23.
Mamas Genagritits, 53, faces second-degree murder in the slaying of his girlfriend, Deanna Lee Badgley, at the couple’s Robbs Hill Road home. According to police, he bludgeoned her to death.
According to a probable cause declaration, around 7:30 p.m. Genagritits called Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen asking for help and stating that he killed her.
When police arrived at the home, Genagritits met officers in the driveway yelling, “Help me. I killed her, I hit her with (a) hammer,” according to the declaration.
Police took Genagritits into custody and officers noticed blood on Genagritits’ hands and clothes. Officers then found Badgley’s body inside the home with multiple wounds to her body. Police stated it appeared she had been dragged from a bedroom into the kitchen area of the home. Police located a “blood coated hatchet,” according to the court document.
Resources from the sheriff’s office, La Grande Police, Oregon State Police, the Union County District Attorney’s office, the Union County Medical Examiner and the OSP crime lab all responded. The OSP is taking the lead on the case, according to Kelsie McDaniel, the Union County District Attorney.
Genagritits, who also faces a first-degree assault charge, is in the Union County Jail. He is set to be arraigned at 1:15 p.m. May 25.
