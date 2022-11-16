LA GRANDE — A La Grande man arrested in connection with sex crimes is now out of jail, according to court documents.
Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bradley Welch, 51, on Friday, Nov. 11, on a secret indictment warrant and lodged him in the Union County Jail, according to court documents.
Welch has been charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree rape, second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of second-degree sodomy, third-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and six counts of second-degree sexual abuse. All are felony level offenses.
The charges span multiple years — with the earliest being 2013, according to court documents. The statute of limitations for these charges range between six and 12 years from the offense or 12 years from when it was first reported to law enforcement. All come with the added condition that if the reporting party was under the age of 18 at the time of the offense, then the statute of limitations is extended until they turn 30 years old.
No additional information about the charges is available at this time.
Bail was set at $300,000 and Welch posted his security release of $30,000 on Nov. 14, according to court documents. The conditions of his release include no contact order.
Welch has no prior felony convictions.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Rodighiero is the prosecutor on the case. The court has not appointed counsel on Welch’s behalf. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29, for indictment.
The Observer does not publish the names of reporting parties in sex crimes cases.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.