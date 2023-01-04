ISLAND CITY — A La Grande man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run collision in Island City on New Year’s Eve.

Kyle Elmer, 24, was booked on one count of failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, one count of reckless driving, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and three counts of fourth-degree assault. The first charge is a felony.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

