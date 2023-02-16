LA GRANDE — Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers ruled that a La Grande man arrested in connection to a murder last year will continue to undergo restorative services at Oregon State Hospital during a fitness to proceed hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Mamas Genagritis, 54, faces a second-degree murder charge in the May 2022 slaying of his girlfriend, Deanna Badgley, at the couple’s Robbs Hill Road home. The fitness to proceed hearing was accelerated from its original date in March after OSH delivered an updated report on Feb. 7, according to court documents. The report determined that Genagritis is still unable to aid and assist in his own defense and is in need of further treatment.
Genagritis appeared remotely from the state hospital in Salem and communicated through an approved Greek language interpreter. He is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney James Schaeffer.
At the start of the hearing, Genagritis was interrupting the interpreter as she translated Powers' words. Eventually, she stopped and told the court that Genagritis was saying, “I am sick.”
Powers advised Genagritis that he should remain silent until asked to speak. Genagritis appeared hunched over and would occasionally groan to himself.
Genagritis has been undergoing evaluation at OSH since August 2022 after it was determined he was a danger to himself or others because of a mental disorder and that he required hospital care due to the dangerousness and the acuity of symptoms of the disorder, according to court documents.
On May 23, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., according to a probable cause declaration, Genagritis called Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen asking for help and stating he had killed Badgley.
When police arrived at the home, Genagritis met officers in the driveway yelling, “Help me. I killed her, I hit her with (a) hammer,” according to the declaration.
Police took Genagritis into custody without incident, and officers observed blood on his hands and clothes. Officers then found Badgley’s body inside the home with multiple wounds. Police stated it appeared she had been dragged from a bedroom into the kitchen area of the home. Police located a “blood coated hatchet,” according to the probable cause declaration.
During the hearing, neither Schaeffer or District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel requested a second opinion on the findings of the Feb. 7 OSH report.
Powers adopted the findings of the OSH evaluation and report. The court ruled that Genagritis still lacks the fitness to proceed, but determined that he could gain the capacity to stand trial within three to six months.
Powers ordered Genagritis to remain at the state hospital in Salem and continue undergoing restorative services. Another fitness to proceed hearing is scheduled for May 12.
