LA GRANDE — Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers ruled that a La Grande man arrested in connection to a murder last year will continue to undergo restorative services at Oregon State Hospital during a fitness to proceed hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Mamas Genagritis, 54, faces a second-degree murder charge in the May 2022 slaying of his girlfriend, Deanna Badgley, at the couple’s Robbs Hill Road home. The fitness to proceed hearing was accelerated from its original date in March after OSH delivered an updated report on Feb. 7, according to court documents. The report determined that Genagritis is still unable to aid and assist in his own defense and is in need of further treatment.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

