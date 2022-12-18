LA GRANDE — A La Grande man arrested after the hit-and-run death of Maison Andrew in August has pleaded guilty and been convicted of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers sentenced Elijah Ward, 26, to the mandatory minimum of 75 months in prison for second-degree manslaughter, according to court documents. While Ward will get credit for time served, he will be ineligible for any early release or sentence reduction programs. Ward also received a two-day sentence for the DUII charge.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

