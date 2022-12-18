LA GRANDE — A La Grande man arrested after the hit-and-run death of Maison Andrew in August has pleaded guilty and been convicted of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers sentenced Elijah Ward, 26, to the mandatory minimum of 75 months in prison for second-degree manslaughter, according to court documents. While Ward will get credit for time served, he will be ineligible for any early release or sentence reduction programs. Ward also received a two-day sentence for the DUII charge.
Police arrested Ward on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after broken car parts recovered from the scene of the hit-and-run were linked to his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant.
The investigation into the hit-and-run began after La Grande police responded to a report at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 13 of a dead male on the side of 16th Street. It was determined that a vehicle traveling south on 16th Street struck Andrew as he was walking on the street sometime during the night, said Lt. Jason Hays at the time. The driver fled the scene without contacting emergency services.
During conversations with law enforcement Ward’s account of his activities on the night of Andrew’s death were inconsistent, according to a probable cause declaration. Ward eventually told police that he had been drinking the night of Andrew's death — having a total of six beers and three Fireball “shooters.”
Ward initially told police he did not remember what happened that night, but he ultimately revealed he continued driving after seeing a dark shadow and hearing a thump on his car. In statements during his interview, Ward said he thought it could have been a garbage can, tree branch or something thrown at his car.
Ward has been ordered to pay more than $13,000 in restitutions, which will go to both the criminal injuries compensation account and the Union County Victim Assistance Program. His driving privileges have been revoked for life.
After his release, Ward will undergo three years of post-prison supervision. Under his DUII conviction Ward is required to go through an alcohol/substance abuse evaluation and the court recommends that substance abuse treatment be included as a condition of his supervision.
Ward mut also attend the Union County Victim Impact Panel — an educational forum for drunk drivers put on by the Union County District Attorney’s Office.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Rodighiero was the prosecutor on the case. Ward was represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney Rick Dall.
