WALLOWA — A La Grande man arrested for sex crimes in Wallowa plead guilty to and been convicted on one count of second-degree sexual abuse on Monday, Feb. 13.
Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers sentenced John Fine, 54, to 25 months in prison with credit for time served, according to court documents. He will not be eligible for alternative incarceration.
Fine has been ordered to pay a $500 criminal fine, which according to court documents was reduced from $1,500. He was represented by court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney James Schaeffer.
Enterprise Police arrested Fine in August 2022 after he attempted to escape from an officer.
The Wallowa woman who reported the sex abuse has remained unnamed in the court proceedings for her privacy and protection. According to the police report, the woman is cognitively impaired. She said Fine used personal details to start a conversation about children and sex before disrobing her and having nonconsensual sex with her.
A few days before the case was set to go to trial, Schaeffer informed the court that Fine had accepted a plea offer.
Fine was originally charged with six counts of felony sexual abuse, six counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse, third-degree attempted sexual abuse and misdemeanor escape. The other charges have been dismissed.
Upon his release Fine will undergo three years of post-prison supervision, according to court documents. The court recommends that his post-prison supervision also includes no contact with the victim and sex offender treatment. Other recommendations for his post-prison supervision include having no contact with anyone under the age of 18 years old or anyone developmentally under the age of 18, according to court documents. It is also recommended that Fine be required to register as a sex offender.
