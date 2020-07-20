UNION — A multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Union County took the life of a La Grande man.
Oregon State Police reported Keith Walker, 62, was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle and heading north on Highway 203 between between Union and La Grande when at about 4 p.m. he entered the southbound lane and collided with a Ford F350 pickup and then a Toyota Camry.
State police troopers and emergency personnel from the Union County Sheriff's Office and Cove Fire Department responded to the scene at 4:09 p.m.
Walker sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The drivers of the two vehicles did not suffer serious injuries, OSP reported, although the vehicles sustained damage.
The preliminary investigation did not reveal why Walker's motorcycle crossed into the oncoming traffic, according to the state police.
