PORTLAND — A La Grande man faces federal charges of sexually abusing and transporting two minors across state lines after meeting them on Snapchat.

Albert Wayne Johnson, 40, has been charged by criminal complaint with coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

