PORTLAND — A La Grande man faces federal charges of sexually abusing and transporting two minors across state lines after meeting them on Snapchat.
Albert Wayne Johnson, 40, has been charged by criminal complaint with coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Johnson made his initial appearance in federal court on Friday, Oct. 7, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.
According to court documents, on Aug. 8 deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of two minors abandoned at Barton Park in Boring. The children told the deputies they met Johnson on Snapchat and he had driven them from Washington state through Idaho and into Oregon and had sexually abused both repeatedly during the trip. Along the way, Johnson stopped at a motel in Othello, Washington, and a campground in La Grande where he continued abusing both children. After arriving in Boring, Johnson left the children at a campsite in Barton Park and never returned.
On Aug. 18, after receiving information about the abduction and alleged abuse that occurred in Othello, detectives from the Othello Police Department contacted the motel in Othello and obtained surveillance footage showing Johnson with the two children.
On Aug. 30, officers and deputies from the La Grande Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Probation Department and Umatilla Tribal Police Department located Johnson at his residence in La Grande and arrested him on an outstanding parole violation warrant.
Coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct are both punishable by up to life in prison with 10-year mandatory minimum sentences per count of conviction.
