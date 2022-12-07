LA GRANDE — A La Grande man who was arrested after exposing himself to a 3-year-old is now out on bail.

Daniel Breshears, 62, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 31, on charges of first-degree attempted sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and public indecency, according to court documents. He has entered a not guilty plea for all charges. Breshears is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney J. Logan Joseph.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

