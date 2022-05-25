LA GRANDE — A La Grande man charged with murdering his girlfriend made his first court appearance Wednesday, May 25, at an arraignment hearing at the Union County Courthouse.
Mamas Genagritis, 53, faces a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of his girlfriend, Deanna Lee Badgley, at the couple’s Robbs Hill Road home. Genagritis appeared at the hearing via video from the Union County Jail where he has been lodged since his arrest the evening of May 23.
Union County Circuit Judge Thomas Powers read Genagritis his rights and told him he was charged with second-degree murder, which has a minimum sentence of 300 months in prison with no possibility of early release or parole. Genagritis, speaking through a Greek interpreter in California, asked how many years 300 months was and the judge said roughly 24 years.
Genagritis, who also faces a first-degree assault charge, did not have an attorney during the arraignment hearing, and Powers spent time outlining ways one could be appointed to represent him. The judge said he hoped to get one appointed through Oregon Public Defense Services. Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel said she is not sure if an attorney can be located in Union County to represent Genagritis on a murder count for no fee.
Powers said bail could not be set in this case until Genagritis has an attorney.
Genagritis groaned and shook both legs almost continually during the hearing that lasted about 25 minutes. Powers expressed concern about Genagritis’ mental health and was told that staff from the Center of Human Development had met with the defendant on the evenings of May 23 and May 24. Powers asked that arrangements be made for CHD staff to meet with Genagritis again as part of a mental health evaluation process.
Members of the Badgley family were listening to the hearing online. Powers offered them an opportunity to speak. However, no one took him up on the offer.
Genagritis seemed to be mumbling things in Greek during portions of the hearing and Powers encouraged him to stop.
“I urge you to be silent. Everything you are saying is being recorded and can be used against you,” the judge said.
According to a probable cause declaration, around 7:30 p.m. May 23, Genagritis called Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen asking for help and stating that he killed Badgley.
When police arrived at the home, Genagritis met officers in the driveway yelling, “Help me. I killed her, I hit her with (a) hammer,” according to the declaration.
Police took Genagritis into custody without incident, and officers noticed blood on Genagritis’ hands and clothes. Officers then found Badgley’s body inside the home with multiple wounds. Police stated it appeared she had been dragged from a bedroom into the kitchen area of the home. Police located a “blood coated hatchet,” according to the probable cause declaration.
The Union County Major Crime Team was activated with the Oregon State Police Criminal Division taking the lead role.
