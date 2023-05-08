LA GRANDE — A La Grande arrested after exposing his genitals to a 3-year-old in October 2022 has been convicted on sex crimes, and indirectly prompted a bill to address legal loopholes existing under Oregon law.

Union County Circuit Judge Thomas Powers in April found Daniel Breshears, 62, guilty of first-degree attempted sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and public indecency. Powers decided the case after Breshears waived his right to a jury trial, according to court records. District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel prosecuted the case. La Grande attorney J. Logan Joseph represented Breshears.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.