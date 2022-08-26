Union County Courthouse
LA GRANDE — A La Grande man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for sex crimes with a minor, according to a press release form the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

Joel Rogers, 20, pled guilty and was convicted on felony charges of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and luring a minor during a settlement conference with the victim and her family. Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Rodighiero prosecuted the case and Rogers was represented by his court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney Jared Boyd.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

