LA GRANDE — A La Grande man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for sex crimes with a minor, according to a press release form the Union County District Attorney’s Office.
Joel Rogers, 20, pled guilty and was convicted on felony charges of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and luring a minor during a settlement conference with the victim and her family. Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Rodighiero prosecuted the case and Rogers was represented by his court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney Jared Boyd.
“Ultimately this was a sentence the victim was happy with. We always strive to balance what the victim wants and what’s just and the interest of public safety,” Rodighiero said.
Rogers met the victim in July 2021 through Snapchat — a popular multimedia instant messaging app — and was in contact with her until September of that year, according to the press release. The victim was 15 years old at the time. During the three months they were in contact, Rogers continued messaging the victim — asking her to send nude photos, sharing nude photos of himself and sending sexually explicit messages.
He sexually assaulted the victim on three separate occasions and during one of the instances he strangled her.
“On March 5, 2022, the victim’s father contacted Rogers who said he knew he made a mistake and asked the victim’s father to not call the police,” Rodighiero wrote in the press release.
A few days later, her father reported the sexual assault to police.
Mt. Emily Safe Center — the only child abuse intervention center in Eastern Oregon — conducted a forensic interview with the victim. During his interview with police, Rodgers admitted to having sexual intercourse and choking the victim.
A Union County grand jury was convened in April to review the evidence and Rodgers was indicted on multiple sex offenses. Two days later, he was arrested and lodged in the Union County Jail. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers set bail at $300,000.
First-degree rape comes with a minimum mandatory sentencing of eight years and four months in jail under Oregon Measure 11. Rogers prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of post-prison supervision. He is required to register as a sex offender, engage in sex offender treatment and have no contact with the victim.
“The District Attorney’s Office would also like to extend a special thank you to the friend who encourage the victim to come forward, the victim’s parents who supported her through the process, and most of all, to the victim in this case who had the courage to come forward,” Rodighiero wrote in the press release.
