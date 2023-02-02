Nick Wilcox helps Mary Vard, who lives at a Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, off a bus on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Wilcox, a self-taught pianist also entertains residents by playing a wide variety of songs on the piano in the facility's west lobby, often improvising as he progresses.
Nick Wilcox helps Mary Vard, who lives at a Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, off a bus on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Wilcox, a self-taught pianist also entertains residents by playing a wide variety of songs on the piano in the facility's west lobby, often improvising as he progresses.
Dick Mason/The Observer
Nick Wilcox plays the piano at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, while Ruth Freel, who lives at the retirement residence, looks on.
LA GRANDE — It happens about four times a week at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence.
Nick Wilcox, a driver for the retirement residence, takes residents on an impromptu musical journey. Wilcox, responding to requests, entertains residents by playing a wide variety of songs on the piano in the facility's west lobby, often improvising as he progresses.
“I make some of it up as I go along," he said. "I see where the music takes me."
Sometimes as many as 10 people gather to listen to him perform. Many are individuals who have asked him to perform when he has a free moment.
“They get a kick out of it. It relaxes them and they are touched that someone is playing for them," Maria Augustine, a receptionist at GRRR, said.
The songs Wilcox plays include numbers from the 1940s through the 1980s, ranging from "Blue Moon" to "Stairway to Heaven," which he and many of the retirement residence's residents are familiar with.
Playing music is not in Wilcox’s job description but he perceives it as a responsibility.
“It is part of the deal. I want to do what I can to make residents happy," he said adding he has worked at GRRR for three months.
Wilcox’s musical story is unconventional. He is self-taught and plays by ear. He jokes the few music lessons he received as a child did not go well.
“I frustrated my teachers," he said. "I wanted to learn too fast."
Wilcox, who also plays the guitar and accordion, explained that he did not want to learn steps like sight reading before actually playing instruments.
“I just wanted to start playing," he said.
Wilcox brings one of his guitars to the retirement residence that he plays for residents. He also plays with a resident who lives there.
“I like to jam with him," he said.
Wilcox views music as a means of comforting others in a world that sometimes seems upside down.
“Music is sanity. It is a way to express feelings," he said.
Wilcox, who moved to La Grande eight months ago from Wichita, Kansas, is joined at work by his wife, Trudy, a receptionist, and daughter, Heather Milner, who works in Grande Ronde Retirement Residence's housekeeping department. Milner is impressed with how popular her father is becoming among the residents.
“They are always wanting him to play," she said.
Milner said her father is energized by the opportunity to perform.
“I have never seen him so happy," she said.
Wilcox agrees that playing at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence is an uplifting experience.
“It is joyous," he said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.