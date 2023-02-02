LA GRANDE — It happens about four times a week at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence.

Nick Wilcox, a driver for the retirement residence, takes residents on an impromptu musical journey. Wilcox, responding to requests, entertains residents by playing a wide variety of songs on the piano in the facility's west lobby, often improvising as he progresses.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

