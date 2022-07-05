LA GRANDE — Jacob Moseley couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
Moseley found his dog, Waylon, bleeding out from a bullet wound on the evening of Sunday, June 19, at Moseley’s home by Bearco Loop and the Rendezvous RV Park in La Grande. After trying to get the bleeding under control, Moseley rushed Waylon to a veterinarian, where the dog died.
“Our family is devastated at this loss, especially Jacob, who just lost his best friend,” said Carrie Hayes, Moseley’s sister.
Moseley adopted Waylon as a puppy and the pair would have celebrated three years together in August. Waylon was a red heeler — a breed of Australian cattle dog — and Moseley got him from a breeder in Wallowa.
He remembers picking out Waylon as a puppy. Moseley was surrounded by puppies who all wanted attention, but, he said, Waylon just came up to say hello before going off on his own to nap.
“He had this most gentle nature. I never had a dog or been around a dog so gentle and calm,” Moseley said. “He was really well behaved, didn’t cause problems, but he did have an issue of getting out and exploring the neighborhood.”
The dog was known to escape the yard from time to time. Hayes said that the neighbors knew and loved Moseley’s dog.
The case is open and being investigated by Patricia Kelly, the animal enforcement officer for the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Kelly said she’s interviewed residents and people from businesses around the neighborhood. People recalled seeing the dog at large that day, but so far, no one reported seeing or hearing anything about the incident. Additionally, nobody reported hearing a gunshot.
During her investigation, Kelly said she’s received mixed messages about Waylon’s aggression. When the dog got out of the yard, he would bark at people and would hold his ground before running away. Some people considered this as aggressive, while others thought it was normal dog behavior.
“It depends on someone’s definition of aggressive,” she said.
Under Oregon law, dogs are considered personal property. According to Kelly, if a dog is not being aggressive, it is against state law to shoot the animal. If a dog is acting aggressive or actively menacing, a person can shoot the dog in self-defense, but it is still against the law to discharge a firearm within city limits. The shooter is also responsible for proving the dog was actively menacing. It is not enough for the individual to just say the dog was aggressive.
Kelly said that if a perpetrator were found, he or she could be brought up on a number of charges, which would be decided by the sheriff’s office. In a situation like this, if the dog was not acting aggressively, the most likely charge would be aggravated animal abuse.
