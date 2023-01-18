LA GRANDE — The new mayor of La Grande has his list of priorities for the upcoming year, but is excited to learn what the city councilors want to focus on for 2023.

Justin Rock won the mayoral election in November 2022 with 63.4% of the vote. Rock takes over the position from outgoing Mayor Steve Clements, who announced in February 2022 that he was not seeking reelection after serving four consecutive terms. He was sworn in, along with the newest members of the city council, on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.