La Grande Mayor Justin Rock runs the January city council meeting after being sworn in at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rock said he is looking forward to hearing what the city councilors are hoping to tackle in 2023.
Justin Rock, right, is sworn in as the new Mayor of La Grande by Acting City Recorder Stacey Stockhoff, left, during the regular city council session on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rock's priorities for the year include public safety, infrastructure and supporting local businesses.
Justin Rock, right, is sworn in as the new Mayor of La Grande by Acting City Recorder Stacey Stockhoff, left, during the regular city council session on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rock's priorities for the year include public safety, infrastructure and supporting local businesses.
La Grande Mayor Justin Rock runs the January city council meeting after being sworn in at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rock said he is looking forward to hearing what the city councilors are hoping to tackle in 2023.
Justin Rock, right, is sworn in as the new Mayor of La Grande by Acting City Recorder Stacey Stockhoff, left, during the regular city council session on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rock's priorities for the year include public safety, infrastructure and supporting local businesses.
Justin Rock, right, is sworn in as the new Mayor of La Grande by Acting City Recorder Stacey Stockhoff, left, during the regular city council session on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rock's priorities for the year include public safety, infrastructure and supporting local businesses.
LA GRANDE — The new mayor of La Grande has his list of priorities for the upcoming year, but is excited to learn what the city councilors want to focus on for 2023.
Justin Rock won the mayoral election in November 2022 with 63.4% of the vote. Rock takes over the position from outgoing Mayor Steve Clements, who announced in February 2022 that he was not seeking reelection after serving four consecutive terms. He was sworn in, along with the newest members of the city council, on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
“The first thing for me as mayor is to sit with the council and see their priorities,” Rock said.
The newly sworn in mayor and councilors will meet Jan. 24 for the annual Council Staff Retreat to exchange ideas, outline priorities and establish goals for the upcoming year. Given the number of new members on the council, Rock wants to hear what everyone’s goals and priorities are for the next two years.
“We are all representing different parts of the city,” he said. “I want to help everyone in the community.”
Rock’s priority list as mayor includes public safety, infrastructure and supporting local businesses.
Public safety is at the top of his list. Rock said the police and fire departments have done a good job recruiting and maintaining a full staff. However, he believes the council needs to find out if staffing numbers should be increased. Rock wants to compare the current number of calls for service the departments go out on to the number of calls when staffing capacity was determined.
“We need to sit down and see what we can do,” Rock said. “But it always comes down to funding.”
Infrastructure is also important and ties into many different areas, such as housing and economic development, Rock said. He wants to consider what the city can do to attract and incentivize developers to invest and build in La Grande. Having more housing options can also lead to more business opportunities, he said.
Rock wants to support and encourage local businesses because they provide family wage paying jobs and give people a place to start their careers.
He also sees e-commerce as an important business opportunity for local stores. It allows businesses to make their products here in La Grande while expanding their reach.
“I’ve always pushed for positive growth and fresh businesses,” said Rock, who before being elected mayor served two terms on the city council and nine years on the planning commission.
Rock sees the relationship between the city and Eastern Oregon University as another area of focus for the city council. Eastern supports the community in many ways, he said, from partnering with La Grande High School and sharing Community Stadium and the new fieldhouse. The university also brings a great educational benefit to the community.
The Union County Chamber of Commerce has been working to get more students downtown and Rock wants to see the support going both ways.
“I want to support and make all these kids feel welcome,” Rock said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.