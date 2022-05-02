LA GRANDE — La Grande Mayor Steve Clements recently earned a statewide award for the city’s efforts toward urban forestry.
At the La Grande City Council meeting on Wednesday, April 6, Tree City USA presented Clements with the 2022 Oregon Urban and Community Forestry Award. The award came during Arbor Month and recognizes Clements and the city of La Grande for commitment to urban forestry through the promotion of proper tree planting and care, engaging citizens and raising awareness of urban trees and forests.
“I’m immensely appreciative and grateful to the Department of Forestry for the recognition,” Clements said.
Urban forestry has been a priority for Clements since first joining the city council in the early 1990s. At the time, the city had a part-time urban forester — the ensuing 30 years have seen a continued effort and sense of pride toward the urban forestry program in La Grande among city residents and councilors alike.
“The first 10 years we had to fight for it every year, but we started consistently getting this award,” the mayor said. “There was always a steady progress. I think it’s made a huge difference in how our urban forestry is managed.”
The award requires a minimum $2 per capita investment into urban forestry, a mark that La Grande is well above. La Grande now employs a full-time urban forester, Teresa Gustafson.
Brian Kelly, a board member of Oregon Community Trees, presented Clements with the award and spoke on behalf of Tree City USA and the Oregon Department of Forestry. La Grande was recognized with its 30th growth award for increased programs and resources, which ranks the town first in Oregon and second in the United States in number of times receiving the award.
The primary focus of Tree City USA is promoting healthy tree growth in urban settings, planting the right tree at the right place. Clements noted that over time, La Grande residents have bought into this idea more and more through working with the city to create a healthy urban landscape.
“I have to chalk it up to our urban foresters and the way they approached the public in selling the program and educating about the benefits of healthy trees, working with commercial arborists and working with OTEC,” Clements said. “It was everybody doing their part to educate and bring folks along slowly.”
Clements remarked that the city’s approach to urban forestry has been a key element in the community’s involvement in the program over the years. He noted that instead of simply assigning fines or conducting the tree planting without community cooperation, the emphasis has been on teaching residents why these restrictions and requirements are in place.
The city’s urban forestry program promotes planting the proper trees in the area between sidewalks and streets, which is the city’s jurisdiction. Clements noted that not only have La Grande residents taken pride in maintaining those trees to the city’s guidelines, but the tips and advice from the city’s urban forestry department have also impacted healthy tree growth of the residents’ own trees on their properties.
“I just like to see when people take their own initiative to ask for trees,” he said. “I think that’s fabulous.”
Clements stated that La Grande’s reputation as a thriving urban forestry city sheds a positive light on the town as a whole, particularly when passersby come in and out of town.
“All of the sudden, you know there’s a community here. That view of green, healthy trees gives you the idea that this is a cool place,” he said. “I knew trees were cool, but I think they’re even cooler now having seen what this has become.”
With Clements set to serve out the remainder of his final term as mayor, the long-tenured La Grande councilor said he hopes the city’s thriving urban forestry program will continue.
“We do an amazing thing in this little town,” Clements said. “I think that kind of recognition is nice. We can toot our horn about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.