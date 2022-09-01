LA GRANDE — Rewards await those who never stop chasing their dreams, something Nicole Lewis, a 2004 La Grande High School graduate and a 2008 graduate of Gonzaga University, knows firsthand.
“My dream growing up was to be a singer and songwriter and work with famous artists,” Lewis said during a presentation at Central Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Lewis did not know whether she had the ability to achieve these objectives, but today an increasing number of those in the music world are believing in her. Lewis’ talent has caught the attention of people like country music legend Dolly Parton — in 2021 Lewis opened a Parton concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lewis is the author of hundreds of songs, some of which have been recorded by country music singer Ben Fuller. Four songs Lewis wrote were used in soundtracks of Hallmark Christmas movies.
The artist shared her story as part of a Staff Wellness program being put on throughout the La Grande School District, one led by Central Elementary School counselor Teresa Dowdy.
Lewis spoke and performed songs at Island City, Greenwood and Central elementary schools plus La Grande Middle School and LHS. At each school she encouraged those in attendance to not let challenges get in the way of pursuing their dreams.
“Look upon them not as obstacles but as stepping stones,” Lewis said at Central.
Lewis’ late afternoon presentation at LHS had an audience filled with teachers whom she thanked for inspiring her.
“You helped me believe in myself and in my dreams, ones which have shaped my life,” said Lewis, who now lives in Nashville and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
She credits educators with providing students the spark needed for creativity.
“The chance to express and be creative starts with teachers. To be encouraged, equipped, empowered starts here,” Lewis said at LHS.
The musician, who often writes songs about family, heroes and community, said she sees a parallel between her career and those of teachers.
“I’m a singer-songwriter and I do what I do because I love music and I want to say something important and inspire people. I think we’re in the same business. You all inspire kids every day. We have similar missions,” said Lewis, the daughter of Brent and Susan Lewis of La Grande.
Lewis said the producer of the songs she now records is Kent Wells, who is also Parton’s producer. This connection has helped lead to many conversations between Lewis and Parton. Lewis said the country music legend is a delightful person to be around.
“She is self-expressive,” Lewis said. “She does not hold anything back and she does everything with such grace.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.