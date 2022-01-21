LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission is set to host a public forum to discuss the 2022-2027 parks master plan. The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The meeting will gather public input on the final draft of the plan, which will serve as the department’s guidelines for the upcoming five years.
The plan is citizen-driven and serves as a guide for city staff, advisory committees and elected officials in enhancing the city’s parks and services over the next five years, according to a press release. The plan applies to the divisions of aquatics, recreation, parks maintenance and urban forestry.
The master plan was drafted through a project team of city staff and parks and recreation advisory commission members, as well as through community feedback. The department took into account 491 survey responses as well as information gained from focus groups to analyze the community’s priorities in regard to parks and recreation in the upcoming years. The plan includes a series of suggested improvements to current parks as well as new initiatives for the next five years, such as increasing indoor recreation space, park restrooms, opportunities for trails and covered picnic areas.
The final draft of the master plan, as well as the meeting’s Zoom link, can be found at www.cityoflagrande.org/parks-recreation. Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence can also be reached at 541-962-1348.
