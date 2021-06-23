LA GRANDE — In an effort to limit the possibility of human-caused wildfires, the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday, June 22, fire restrictions for Morgan Lake.
The restrictions come on the heels of the Oregon Department of Forestry's regulated use closure that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. June 23.
Morgan Lake is protected by ODF and therefore the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department is following the guidelines in prohibiting open fires. The fire ban typically comes in late July or early August, marking an exceptionally early decision this year.
“Every year we shut down fire, however this year is the earliest I can remember since I’ve been here for seven years,” said La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence.
The restrictions will ban smoking, camp fires, charcoal fires and fireworks in order to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires. Portable cooking stoves that use liquid or bottled fuels will still be allowed for campers and day trippers.
The ODF restrictions also apply to its protected lands across Malheur, Baker, Wallowa, Union, Morrow, Grant and Umatilla counties.
In addition to open fires, the ODF statement restricts the use of nonindustrial chain saws between the hours of noon and 8 p.m., unless an ax, shovel and fire extinguisher is present with the operator of the saw. Mowing dry grass is also prohibited between the hours of noon and 8 p.m., unless being performed on commercial crops and culture.
While traveling, possession of a shovel and one gallon of water or one 2-1/2 pound fire extinguisher is required. This restriction does not apply only on state highways, county roads and driveways.
The full list of restrictions can be found on the ODF Northeast Oregon District website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.