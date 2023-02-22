LA GRANDE — For a path enjoyed by so many, from families reading the book along the StoryWalk to pet owners taking their dogs for a stroll, the Riverside Park greenway comes to a rather abrupt end.
However, that will soon change.
La Grande Parks and Recreation is working on a 1,600-foot expansion to the greenway, according to Parks and Rec Director Stu Spence. The paved path runs along the Grande Ronde River — currently stretching east from the footbridge at Riverside Park shortly past the trailhead off of May Lane.
“It will loop back on itself,” Spence said of the to-be-expanded path.
The project will expand the greenway to the east and create a loop, Spence said. The city already owns the next two lots of land.
Spence told the La Grande City Council during its regular session in February that La Grande Public Works is drawing up plans for the extension. Parks and Rec is working with the adjacent property owners and neighbors to finalize the design.
The new section of pathway will be paved to match the existing greenway. Spence said that the department plans to install fencing and plant trees along the expansion as well.
Ideally, the expansion will be finished by late summer or early fall, according to Spence.
“We’re at that point where we’re going to be laying asphalt hopefully this summer and completing that project,” he said.
The current length of the greenway is home to the StoryWalk, which was installed during the summer of 2020 in partnership with Cook Memorial Library. Spence said he was unsure if the StoryWalk would be expanding along with the pathway. However, he does see the new loop as an opportunity to provide the public with more outdoor activities.
“I would like to put some outdoor fitness stations down there,” he said.
Spence added that he was open to other options as well.
The extension project is funded through the Recreational Trails Program — a federally funded grant program administered by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The program is dedicated to developing, improving or expanding trails and their facilities.
Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.
