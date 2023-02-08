LA GRANDE — Playgrounds are a lot like trees — at least they are for La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence. People get attached to both and the removal of either can be an emotional situation.
Parks and Rec hosted the Riverside Park playground replacement kickoff meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Cook Memorial Library. Parents, kids, interested community members, neighbors of the park and even members of the original committee that brought the existing playground to Riverside filled the Community Room.
“What’s awesome about this to me is that you all showed up tonight,” Spence said.
The goal of the meeting was to provide more information about why the replacement was necessary and recruit community members to form a replacement committee. Spence said that while the department and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission could certainly handle the replacement, he wanted the community to drive the project.
Why the replacement is needed
Last fall, Parks and Rec had the manufacturer of the Riverside Park playground equipment — Ithaca, New York-based Leathers and Associates — out to perform an additional inspection due to the age of the structure, Spence said. The consultant who did the assessment was actually involved in the original Riverside Park playground build 20 years ago.
The consultant recommended that while the playground is currently still in good shape, Parks and Rec should start planning for a replacement within the next year or two. This decision was made due to splitting on the main support posts and the overall framing showing its age, Spence said. The playground is made of wood, which has a limited lifespan and is more susceptible to weathering. This is especially true in the Northeast Oregon climate.
A major renovation of the existing playground was not really an option given the price, according to Spence. The renovation, along with the price of materials and associated fees for design, project management and construction consultation, was estimated around $88,500. The estimate also does not include the cost of labor, so either city staff or a contractor would need to complete the work.
What the committee will do
The replacement committee will be driving the project with support from Parks and Rec. They will decide which vendor they want to work with and what design elements they want to see included, Spence said. Committee members could decide to stick with the same theme and characteristics of the current playground or go in an entirely different direction.
“If we can think it, we can build it,” Spence said.
The vendors will also provide a lot of support, according to Spence. They will offer insight into lessons learned from other projects, designs, site development and budgets.
“We’re not alone in this,” he said.
A playground for all types of play
Accessibility of the playground was a big point of focus at the meeting. Especially the integration between accessible play areas.
Playgrounds are required to be accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Spence. However, just because an option is ADA accessible does not mean they are the best option for people with disabilities. For example, Spence said, the wood chips currently used at Riverside Park playground are considered ADA accessible, but they are not the greatest. A poured in place rubber surfacing would likely be more accessible and is also ADA compliant.
There are additional funding opportunities available for playgrounds that really focus on being accessible and inclusive to all kinds of play, Spence said.
Grants, funding and matches
Once the playground design has been finalized the committee can turn their attention to funding.
Spence said they will be able to apply for grants, but that grants typically require a 50% local match. This match can be in either hard or soft dollars. Hard dollars would be matching the grant with equal amounts of money — either budgeted from the city’s general fund, raised through fundraisers or received through donations.
Soft dollars on the other hand are considered to be contributions of goods or services. This could be contractors offering their services, people volunteering or donations of materials.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.