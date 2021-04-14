LA GRANDE — If you ever wanted to ride a zip-line across Morgan Lake, now is the time to ask.
La Grande Parks & Recreation Department is asking residents for input on local parks in a survey to help guide the department in developing a master plan for the coming years.
“The end goal is to prioritize activities for the parks department for the next five years,” said Stu Spence, La Grande’s parks & rec director. “It’s much better to have a plan and a strategy.”
The “Master Plan” survey will run for a few months, culminating in the fall when officials say they expect to finish drafting the plan. The survey garnered more than 250 submissions in its inaugural week. Spence said he hopes to see close to 1,000 survey responses come in.
By spring 2022, the department wants to start implementing ideas from the survey.
Funds would hit specific targets pulled from the plan — from adding amenities such as bathrooms to Morgan Lake or developing group activities and sports — based on survey responses about where residents’ priorities lie.
The parks department isn’t off the hook for developing its own ideas and improvements. It will be working toward adding suggestions to the mix, but the survey adds a layer of democracy to the parks department outside of Zoom meetings.
“It’s a process where everybody should be providing input,” Spence said.
The survey is online at the La Grande Parks & Recreation website, www.lagrandeparks.org, or through a link on the department’s Facebook page.
The survey consists of multiple choice questions regarding preferences and takes around 10 minutes to complete.
