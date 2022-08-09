LA GRANDE — For those visiting La Grande, renting an Airbnb or vacation rental may sound like the optimal option for a brief stay. For city residents, however, these short term-rentals might be countering efforts to deal with La Grande’s housing shortage.

The La Grande City Council and the city’s planning commission had a joint work session on Monday, Aug. 8, to discuss the possibility of pursuing a temporary moratorium preventing residential property owners from converting full-time dwellings units into what the commission calls BnBs — short-term rentals, Airbnbs, VRBOs and vacation homes. 

