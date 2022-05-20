LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission is looking for new volunteer members.
The commission primarily involves working with the city of La Grande and the city council in promoting the development of new housing in La Grande — the planning commission works on codes changes to promote this trend. Additionally, members of the commission work on approval of subdivisions and land use projects in the city and conduct design reviews.
Members also work on comprehensive plan amendments, zoning, public road dedications, street naming and ordinance adoptions related to land use and development issues.
Residents of La Grande or those who live within the city’s urban growth boundary are encouraged to become a volunteer member of the planning commission. Commission members serve a four-year term.
The planning commission includes five total positions, two of which are currently vacant. Members are scheduled to meet once a month on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at La Grande City Hall.
More information on the planning commission positions and applications to join are available on the La Grande city website, www.cityoflagrande.org. La Grande Community Development Director Mike Boquist can also be reached at 541-962-1307 for more information.
