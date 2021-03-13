LA GRANDE — Art Center East, La Grande, is hosting an online reading with local poet Ryan Scariano at the next virtual ACE Writing Project gathering, Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m.
Scariano is the author of two poetry collections, "Smithereens" and "Not Your Happy Dance." He lives in La Grande and works at Eastern Oregon University.
Paulann Petersen, Oregon poet laureate emerita, said, "In the infectious music of Scariano's poems, a lilac has 'loamy eyes'; sugar ants are 'little seasonal keystrokes'; vinegar can 'inhale summer's glow / and exhale that long amber breath.'"
The reading will conclude with a community open mic. The moderator will take sign-ups beginning at 6:45 p.m. on a first-come basis (maximum 10 readers, each with a 5-minute reading limit).
This is a free event via Zoom. For more information and the Zoom link, go to www.artcentereast.org/calendar, scroll down and click on the March 17 Writing Project event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.