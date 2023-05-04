LA GRANDE — La Grande police made an arrest Saturday, April 29, after 911 received four calls about a naked man walking down the railroad tracks.
La Grande Police took Justin Ransford, 26, into custody on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the probable cause declaration.
Just after 5:30 p.m. officers Aaron Clark and Damian Hernandez made contact with a naked man, later identified as Ransford, walking on the railroad tracks near Hemlock Street and Madison Avenue. The officers told Ransford to stop, but he did not. Hernandez was behind Ransford, who was facing Clark.
Clark reported he loudly told Ransford multiple times that he was under arrest and to put his hands behind his back, but Ransford continued walking and held his hands above his head, according to the probable cause declaration. Hernandez grabbed Ransford’s right forearm and Clark then immediately grabbed his left forearm. The pair attempted to get Ransford’s hands behind his back while telling him to do that. Hernandez was able to get a handcuff on his right wrist before Ransford began pulling that hand in front of his body.
“Multiple times I yelled at Ransford to ‘stop pulling away’ and ‘stop resisting,’ but he continued to pull away so hard he was almost dragging both myself and Officer Hernandez behind him,” Clark wrote in his probable cause declaration.
The officers decided o take Ransford to the ground, according to the probable cause declaration. Clark pulled down on his left arm while Hernandez lifted his right leg to try and unbalance Ransford. When Ransford started to fall he kicked his right leg out and connected with Hernandez, which caused Hernandez to lose his balance on the loose rocks and fall. Clark reported he could not be sure if this was intentional or not.
During the struggle Ransford was able to get his right arm free from Hernandez, according to the probable cause declaration. Clark placed his right hand on the back of Ransford’s head and his right knee against Ransford’s left shoulder blade while continuing to hold onto left forearm.
According to his report, Clark used his body to keep Ransford on the ground. The officers then out cuffs on Ransford and arrested him.
Ransford declined an ambulance, and Hernandez also said he was not hurt.
La Grande attorney Jared Boyd represents Ransford, who was released without bail on May 3, according to court documents, under the condition he go with a representative from the Center for Human Development to the local bus station and board a bus leaving La Grande. Ransford is required to check in weekly and have no contact with the Union Pacific Railroad.
There will be a status check hearing on May 17, followed by a plea hearing on May 30.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.