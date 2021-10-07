LA GRANDE — La Grande police reported arresting two people Monday, Oct. 4, after reports of a gun being fired.
Police arrested Jessey O’Quinn, a 25-year-old man, for attempted murder, menacing, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, according to a press release from the La Grande Police Department. And officers arrested Parker Burns, a 19-year-old woman, for tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, assault of a public safety officer, unlawful possession of alcohol, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and minor in possession of marijuana.
Law enforcement responded to a report of gunshots at 10:16 p.m. Oct. 4 on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue. A witness informed the officers on scene that a male and female were snooping around vehicles in a nearby parking lot.
When confronted by the witness, Burns and O’Quinn became confrontational. O’Quinn pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the witness that missed. According to the declaration of the event from La Grande Police Officer Scott Norton, the witness recalled O’Quinn pointing a red laser connected to the firearm at his face during the confrontation. Burns also claimed the witness was confrontational toward her, pushing her shoulder to get her to leave during the dispute.
O’Quinn and Burns fled the scene, but the witness was able to give law enforcement an accurate description of their appearance.
A team of six La Grande police officers, one deputy from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and one state trooper located O’Quinn and Burns one block away from where the gun was fired and made the arrests.
Law enforcement seized two handguns, a pipe bomb and other items of evidence. Officers also found what appeared to be methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol in Burns’ bag along with the firearms and explosive device.
Both O’Quinn and Burns were lodged into the Union County Jail.
“Law enforcement acted immediately,” Lt. Jason Hays, of the La Grande Police Department, said. “Thankfully, nobody was hurt and thankfully we had a witness who became a victim that was able to give us a very good description of the suspects involved.”
According to Hays, previous unrelated crimes by O’Quinn could point toward a crime spree. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be filed.
State court records show that O’Quinn’s criminal history in Union County extends to 2016, with convictions for unlawful entry into a vehicle, methamphetamine possession, misdemeanor theft and trespassing. O’Quinn also has pending criminal cases in Union County since 2020, including felony criminal mischief and possession of a burglary tool in one case and felony burglary, altering or removing identification information on an AR-15 short barreled rifle and felon in possession of a firearm in another case.
Burns has a pending case from September in Union County regarding a misdemeanor theft charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.