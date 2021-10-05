LA GRANDE — La Grande police reported arresting two people Monday, Oct. 4, after reports of a gun being fired.
Jessey O'Quinn, a 25-year-old male, was arrested for attempted murder, menacing, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon. Parker Burns, a 19-year-old female, was arrested for tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, assault of a public safety officer, unlawful possession of alcohol, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and minor in possession of marijuana.
Law enforcement responded to a report of gunshots fired around the 2200 block of Cove Avenue at 10:16 p.m. Oct. 4. A witness informed the officers on scene that a male and female were snooping around vehicles in a parking lot nearby. When confronted by the witness, Burns and O'Quinn became confrontational. O'Quinn pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the witness that missed. The two fled the scene, but the witness was able to give law enforcement an accurate description of their appearance.
A team of six La Grande police officers, one deputy from the Union County Sheriff's Office and one state trooper located O'Quinn and Burns one block away from where the gunshot was fired and made the arrests. Law enforcement seized two handguns, a pipe bomb and other items of evidence.
Both O'Quinn and Burns were lodged into the Union County Jail.
“Law enforcement acted immediately,” said Lt. Jason Hays of the La Grande Police Department. “Thankfully, nobody was hurt and thankfully we had a witness who became a victim that was able to give us a very good description of the suspects involved.”
According to Hays, previous unrelated crimes by O'Quinn could point toward a crime spree. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be filed.
