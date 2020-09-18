LA GRANDE — A La Grande woman faces charges after a man accused her of hitting him with her car.
The La Grande Police Department in a press release reported officers on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6:17 p.m. responded to 18th Street near Adams Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle versus a person. Police arrived within moments and found Landon Huddleston, 27, of La Grande, on the ground and suffering from several injuries.
According to the press release, Huddleston told police he and Chelsea Walker, 24, of La Grande, had been in a verbal argument. The two had just met. He told police he walked away, and Walker struck him with her vehicle.
An ambulance took Huddleston to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Walker, who was driving a white sedan, fled the scene before officers arrived, but they later found her at Spruce Street near Monroe Avenue in La Grande. Police arrested Walker for second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, hit-and-run to property and to a person. She remains in the Union County Jail, La Grande.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information to assist the police can contact detective Erica Rush with the La Grande Police Department at 541-963-1017.
