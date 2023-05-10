Sunset Drive between H and K avenues in La Grande is closed to vehicle and foot traffic due to ongoing construction at Grande Ronde Hospital. The section of roadway will remain closed throughout the summer of 2023, according to GRH Public Information Officer Mardi Ford.
This map shows the current routes for how to navigate Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics, La Grande, during the construction of the new surgical center. Sunset Avenue between H and K avenues will remain closed throughout the summer of 2023 due to the hospital's building project.
Sunset Drive between H and K avenues in La Grande is closed due to ongoing construction at Grande Ronde Hospital on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The building project will continue throughout the summer.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Grande Ronde Hospital/Contributed Photo
LA GRANDE — With summer around the corner, people are getting ready to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine. But summertime also means increased street traffic.
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell recommends motorists slow down, buckle up and take their time getting to their destinations.
“During the summertime we see more people traveling our streets and roadways to attend enjoyable, relaxing events or vacations, and more of our children are out playing and enjoying the summer weather. We also see more roadwork during the summertime,” Bell said.
Speed is a significant contributor to crashes, Bell said, so drivers should leave early to give themselves plenty of time to get where they are going while driving the speed limit and being aware of ongoing construction.
Sunset Drive between H and K avenues in La Grande remains closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic due to the construction at Grande Ronde Hospital, according to Public Information Officer Mardi Ford.
“Please understand you may need to find an alternative route to the GRH Campus this summer, so plan ahead for extra time,” she said.
With more roadwork projects in the summertime, the police chief said that when traveling through construction zones drivers need to watch for reduced speed limits, lane or shoulder adjustments, construction vehicles and, most important, the workers.
Drivers should avoid using their cellphones or any other handheld devices while driving, Bell emphasized. Distracted driving not only poses a danger to the driver, but others around them as well.
“Distracted driving crashes have rapidly become a leading contributing factor in motor vehicle crashes,” he said.
Seatbelts are crucial pieces of safety equipment that save lives when crashes do happen, according to the chief of police.
“However, a seat belt is incapable of working if you or your passengers do not wear it,” Bell said.
Drivers and passengers should always buckle up when driving. Bell recommends that kids should use child safety seats while in the car. He said that it is important to refer to the manufacturers recommendations for age, height and weight restrictions to make sure children are in the proper seat as they grow.
“It is our ask that motorists provide an extra measure of attentiveness to their summertime driving, so we can all enjoy a safe summer season,” Bell said.
