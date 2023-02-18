LA GRANDE — La Grande Police Department’s investigation into the self-inflicted death on East Penn Street on Wednesday, Feb. 15, supports that there was no foul play involved.

Law enforcement found the body of a 62-year-old man after a gunshot was heard during a 911 call, which was initiated by the man. Police reported the individual was shot in the head and a handgun was next to him.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

