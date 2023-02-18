LA GRANDE — La Grande Police Department’s investigation into the self-inflicted death on East Penn Street on Wednesday, Feb. 15, supports that there was no foul play involved.
Law enforcement found the body of a 62-year-old man after a gunshot was heard during a 911 call, which was initiated by the man. Police reported the individual was shot in the head and a handgun was next to him.
The police department does not typically put out press releases when responding to calls for service they reasonably believe to be self-inflicted deaths, Chief of Police Gary Bell said. However, given the public nature of this death the department felt that it was necessary to release the information.
“Unfortunately, this specific act occurred in the middle of a public street and the aftermath and investigation drew attention of persons in the neighborhood, passersby and many others in our community,” Bell said. “Unfortunately, this created a situation where the community interest required our providing information to mitigate rumors and falsehoods from getting started and creating unnecessary public alarm.”
Law enforcement is still working to identify and inform next of kin. The police department is not releasing any additional information at this time.
“In addition to doing the best we can to provide for our community in situations such as this, we are also providing appropriate support for our first responders, including our dispatchers,” Bell said.
