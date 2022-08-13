LA GRANDE — A La Grande man was killed in a hit-and-run collision on 16th Street during the night of Aug. 12, according to a press release from the La Grande Police Department.
Maison Andrew, 24, was identified as the victim during the course of the investigation.
“We all have heartfelt sorrow for Maison Andrew's family and friends,” said Lieutenant Jason Hays in a statement released to the media.
The investigation began after La Grande police responded to a report at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, of a dead male on the side of 16th Street. La Grande police officers responded and immediately confirmed the individual had died.
The investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling south on 16th Street struck Andrew as he was walking on the street sometime during the night, according to Hays. The driver fled the scene without contacting emergency services.
The area where Andrew was found was immediately secured and La Grande Police Department investigators were dispatched to the scene. Over the course of the day, 20 personnel were assigned to the case, which also included volunteers.
More than 60 items of evidence were collected at the scene and will be sent to the Oregon State Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis, according to Hays. Residents were interviewed and individuals came forward with information. Investigators are following up on leads and are working to identify the vehicle and driver.
The La Grande Police Department received assistance from the Oregon State Police, the Union County Sheriff's Office and the Union County District Attorney's Office. Additional logistical support was provided by Union County Search and Rescue and La Grande Fire Department. Investigators were supported by local residents, who brought refreshments to the crew.
The investigation is still ongoing and La Grande police urge anyone with information to contact Sgt. Ryan Miller at 541-963-1017.
