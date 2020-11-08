LA GRANDE — Police reported a shooting Sunday morning, Nov. 8, in downtown La Grande left one man injured.
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell stressed the community is not at risk.
"I have no reason for concern for the safety of anyone in the community," Bell said.
La Grande Police Department 911 Dispatch Center at 9:48 a.m. Sunday received a report of a disturbance between two men on Depot Street near Washington Avenue, according to a press release from Bell. The caller reported there had been one or more gunshots.
La Grande police, Oregon State Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency, where Bell said a shooting involved two men — Long Duc Truong, 40, of Portland, and Mung Trong Bui, 37, of La Grande.
Truong suffered a gunshot wound to one leg, Bell said, but the injury was not life-threatening. An ambulance took Truong to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, which transferred him to an out-of-area hospital, Bell reported.
Bell did not provide details of Bui’s involvement but said all parties are cooperating with the investigation.
“As per normal procedures in situations such as this, Depot Street near Washington Avenue will be closed for some time today, while the scene is processed,” Bell continued in the press release.
Police have made no arrests related to the shooting, which Bell also said emains under investigation. He also asked any witnesses or others with information about the shooting to contact the La Grande Police Department Investigations Section at 541-963-1017.
— This story is a breaking news story, and The Observer will update when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.