LA GRANDE — La Grande police arrested a Washington man for robbing The Archives Book Store in La Grande during the early hours of Wednesday, March 8, according to a press release from the La Grande Police Department.

Robert Frates, 39, of Walla Walla, Washington, has been charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree theft, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of burglar's tools, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to Lt. Jason Hays.

