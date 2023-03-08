LA GRANDE — La Grande police arrested a Washington man for robbing The Archives Book Store in La Grande during the early hours of Wednesday, March 8, according to a press release from the La Grande Police Department.
Robert Frates, 39, of Walla Walla, Washington, has been charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree theft, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of burglar’s tools, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to Lt. Jason Hays.
The owner of The Archives, Timothy Osterloh, called 911 to report a man had broken into the store. Osterloh said he went to the store to investigate after the store’s security camera system was disabled. He found and confronted Frates who was stuffing a duffle bag with stolen items.
Osterloh told law enforcement that he tried to stop Frates, but that Frates assaulted him and then fled from the store. Police reported that Osterloh sustained minor injuries during the altercation.
According to the press release, Osterloh was able to provide a good description of Frates, and officers quickly found him a few blocks away from the store. Frates attempted to flee from police on foot but was apprehended.
The stolen items were in Frates’ possession, according to the release. They were recovered and returned to Osterloh.
“This investigation was brought to a successful conclusion due to the quick actions of Osterloh and the quick police response by our officers,” Hays said.
