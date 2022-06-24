LA GRANDE — A La Grande man was arrested for allegedly starting a fire earlier this month at Wildflower Lodge.
Teryn Demoss, 20, was taken into custody on Thursday, June 23, on the charges of Arson I and Reckless Endangering and lodged into the Union County Jail without incident, according to a press release. Demoss was an employee of the Wildflower Lodge and served as the Lodge’s cook. He had been employed at the assisted living facility for more than a year.
The La Grande Fire Department and the La Grande Police Department responded to a report of a fire inside the Wildflower Lodge, 508 16th St., La Grande, shortly before 2 p.m. on June 11.
Emergency crews arrived moments later and quickly extinguished a fire located in a storage room near the Memory Care Ward. The La Grande Fire Department assisted by the Wildflower Lodge staff, the La Grande Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents from the facility until the scene was safe. No one was injured in the fire.
The State Fire Marshall’s Office, along with the La Grande Fire Department, the La Grande Police Department and the Oregon State Police, conducted a thorough investigation and determined the cause of the fire was arson. Several items of evidentiary value were collected and sent to the Oregon State Police Forensic Lab for analysis.
This case remains under investigation and more charges may occur, police said. Anyone with information in regards to this arson is asked to contact La Grande Det. Scott Norton at 541-963-1017.
