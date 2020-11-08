LA GRANDE — La Grande police arrested one man in connection to the shooting Sunday, Nov. 8, that left another man injured.
Police Chief Gary Bell reported his department arrested Mung Trong Bui, 37, of La Grande, on suspicion of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person. Second-degree assault is a Class B felony in Oregon. Conviction for the crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, 10 months.
Bui now is an inmate at the Union County Jail, La Grande.
La Grande police received a 911 call at 9:48 a.m. Sunday about a disturbance between two men on Depot Street near Washington Avenue, according to police. The caller reported there had been one or more gunshots.
Members of La Grande police, Oregon State Police and the Union County Sheriff's Office responded. Bell reported the investigation determined Bui and Long Duc Truong, 40, of Portland, met Sunday morning in front of TT Nails, a salon at 108 Depot St. The two men know each other and "have a history of disagreement, according to Bell, and during the meeting Bui fired a small caliber handgun, striking Truong in the leg.
An ambulance took Truong to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, which transferred him to an out-of-area hospital, Bell reported, but he did not have information about Truong's condition.
Police block off Depot Street near Washington Avenue for a number of hours during the investigation.
Bell also said the investigation is ongoing and any witnesses or others with information about the shooting should contact the La Grande Police Department Investigations Section at 541-963-1017.
