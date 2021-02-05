LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department on Friday, Feb. 5, reported La Grande and the surrounding area have experienced an influx of theft activity during the past month.
La Grande police in a press release reported taking more than 45 reports of car prowls and burglaries resulting in a substantial loss of property. The vast majority of the burglaries are occurring at storage units and unlocked buildings. The car prowls are generally occurring in vehicles that are unlocked and parked in dark neighborhoods.
Although law enforcement have arrested some of the thieves, police reported it appears there are several suspects involved in these crimes, which have been occurring usually 12-4 a.m.
La Grande police is stepping up its enforcement action in an attempt to catch the thieves, but it also asked for the community's help.
"The La Grande Police Department would like to remind our community to please lock your vehicle doors, park in well-lit areas and do not leave valuables inside your vehicle," the press release stated. "We also ask that you help protect your home and property by locking all of your doors and windows, use exterior lighting at night as well as using home security systems, including surveillance cameras."
Anyone with information in regard to the recent thefts are asked to call the La Grande Police Department at 541-963-1017. If you witness one of these crimes in progress, call 911.
