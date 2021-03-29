LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department reported a man faces charges after he crashed through a light pole near downtown La Grande and into a tree.
Officers from the La Grande Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash Friday, March 26, at 11:43 p.m. on Adams Avenue near Third Street. At the scene of the crash officers found a 1999 Ford Escort crashed into a tree in front of the Grande Ronde Hospital Pavilion.
The preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling west on Adams Avenue, jumped the curb on the north side of the road near the Cook Memorial Library, stuck a light pole, shearing it off at the base, traveled 165 feet on the sidewalk and grass and finally crashed into a tree and stopped.
La Grande police reported the driver, Taft Rengchol Kazuyuki, 40, of La Grande, fled the scene before officers arrived. They found him soon after a short distance from the crash. He had minor injuries and received medical treatment at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
Police cited Kazuyuki for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and hit-and-run to property.
Oregon State Police, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation, La Grande police reported. The investigation is ongoing and Kazuyuki could face additional charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.