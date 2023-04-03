LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department is encouraging community members to take advantage of an opportunity to clear their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs and safely dispose of them during the DEA Drug Take Back Day.
LGPD is partnering with the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, Northeast Oregon Network and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to host a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the La Grande Safeway parking lot, 2111 Adams Ave.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
The drug collection event cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches.
The La Grande Police Department hosts a spring and fall take-back event and maintains a drug drop box in the lobby of the police department, 1109 K Ave., that is available 24/7. Drop boxes in La Grande are also available at Red Cross Drug Store, 1123 Adams Ave., and Rite Aid, 2212 Island Ave.
Last fall, Americans turned in 647,163 pounds of prescription drugs at 4,902 collection sites across the United States on a DEA Drug Take Back Day. The La Grande Police Department was one of 4,340 law enforcement agencies nationwide participating in the event.
