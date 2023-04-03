LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department is encouraging community members to take advantage of an opportunity to clear their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs and safely dispose of them during the DEA Drug Take Back Day.

LGPD is partnering with the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, Northeast Oregon Network and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to host a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the La Grande Safeway parking lot, 2111 Adams Ave.

