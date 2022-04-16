LA GRANDE — Like nearly any local entity struggling to hire a full staff, the public safety sectors within the city of La Grande have faced similar challenges.
While the city’s police and fire departments both have faced staff shortages during the pandemic, hiring incentives and altered training programs have provided a positive trend in getting back to full staff.
“I’m excited that we have some new candidates,” La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford said. “It looks like some good ones based on the applications, so if we can hire one or two that would be great.”
The La Grande City Council emphasized the issue of recruiting and retaining employees in the public safety roles at its 2022 council retreat in January. In the council’s April meeting, a professional compensation survey was approved to address this issue moving forward.
Cornford and La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell both spoke at the La Grande City Council meeting earlier this month detailing the current status of openings in the departments.
The police department is currently down three officer positions, but is in the process of selecting new hires. Bell stated the department has made one conditional offer to a candidate and is in the late stages with a few other candidates.
One new officer is currently in the police academy and was due to graduate April 14.
“We’ve had successes in terms of retirements and things like that in the last five to eight years, but it’s just really challenging to recruit and make sure that we work really hard to keep those standards where we need them to be so that we can provide the service that the community deserves,” Bell told the council during the Wednesday, April 6, meeting.
The La Grande Fire Department may have help on the way soon, following roughly seven months of lacking a firefighter/paramedic position.
A firefighter/EMT role also recently opened after a retirement, and the department is in the process of testing eight individuals to potentially fill the void.
“The challenge has been the paramedic piece,” Cornford said. “Paramedics are in short supply, so we haven’t had a lot of people apply.”
The department has faced difficulties in hiring firefighters who are qualified as paramedics, which Cornford said is a statewide trend. To help alleviate the burden, the city of La Grande passed a memorandum of understanding with the Local 924 Chapter of the International Association of Firefighters that would allow for new hires to undertake paramedic training while working for the department as a condition of employment.
One current staff member of the department previously completed the training, receiving high marks in the program. Cornford noted that the process takes roughly two years, so the department would look to stagger the training in order to still have staff on hand. Even so, a sizable portion of the training is online, allowing for the employee to continue working regular shifts.
“It’s a good way to do it, but we also don’t want to do that until they’re a good portion of the way through their first year learning the ins and outs of the department and firefighting in general,” he said.
While recent hiring trends resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted nearly every job market, Cornford stated that the overall need for paramedics in the state and La Grande’s location in rural Oregon have been two key challenges in hiring paramedics.
“That puts us in the market for paramedics alongside bigger entities that are more likely to pay better,” he said. “There’s also the challenges of being in rural Oregon. Some people see that as a benefit, which I myself would say, but a lot of people sometimes see that as not an ideal place to live.”
As Cornford and the fire department sustain efforts to get the staff back to full force soon, the chief stated how crucial the current staff has been in keeping operations at the expected high quality.
“What has gotten us through it is the ability of the people here to work a lot of extra hours. They have done a fantastic job keeping us up,” Cornford said. “There is a lot of time at the fire station running a lot calls. I just put that all back on them, they’ve done a great job covering. Most people would probably be hard-pressed to say we’re short staffed because when they call, we respond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.