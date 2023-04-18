Trees at La Grande's Pioneer Park are bright with color on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, despite the gray skies. The Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club has announced that it has received a grant of $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation to build a pump track in the park.
LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club has announced that it has received a grant of $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation to build a pump track in La Grande.
The pump track, an asphalt track featuring banked corners and rollers, will be located in Pioneer Park near downtown La Grande. It will provide a safe and user-friendly environment for a range of activities including cycling, skateboarding, rollerblading, scootering and roller skating. Initially designed for BMX riders, the pump track has evolved to accommodate mountain bikes, strider bikes, wheelchairs and scooters.
According to Tyler Brooks, Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club president, the pump track will be a valuable asset to the community, offering a fun place for kids to exercise and play.
"We're excited for kids in this area to have another place to go exercise,” he said. “But this exercise will feel like play, so we expect the track to be busy.”
Apart from being user-friendly, pump tracks allow children to learn and practice new skills, gaining confidence on their bikes. These skills can translate into biking on local trails, connecting people to the outdoor spaces in the region. Additionally, the pump track will provide an opportunity for kids to socialize and interact with each other, promoting social development and communication.
The Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club is the primary organization building and maintaining nonmotorized trails on the Union County—owned Mount Emily Recreation Area. The club has also partnered with Anthony Lakes to fundraise for the Broadway Flow Trail Project. Along with fundraising and trail building/maintaining, the club runs annual bicycle events and a youth bicycle race series throughout the summer.
