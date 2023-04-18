Pioneer Park 2A
Trees at La Grande's Pioneer Park are bright with color on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, despite the gray skies. The Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club has announced that it has received a grant of $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation to build a pump track in the park.

 Dick Mason/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club has announced that it has received a grant of $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation to build a pump track in La Grande.

The pump track, an asphalt track featuring banked corners and rollers, will be located in Pioneer Park near downtown La Grande. It will provide a safe and user-friendly environment for a range of activities including cycling, skateboarding, rollerblading, scootering and roller skating. Initially designed for BMX riders, the pump track has evolved to accommodate mountain bikes, strider bikes, wheelchairs and scooters.

