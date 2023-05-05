LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously voted to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 924 during its regular session meeting on Wednesday, May 3.

The current contracts with the employees association, fire and police unions expire on June 20, according to La Grande City Manager Robert Strope. The city has been in separate collective bargaining negotiations with all three unions. The council already ratified a new agreement with the employees association in April and is in ongoing negotiations with the police union.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

