LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously voted to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 924 during its regular session meeting on Wednesday, May 3.
The current contracts with the employees association, fire and police unions expire on June 20, according to La Grande City Manager Robert Strope. The city has been in separate collective bargaining negotiations with all three unions. The council already ratified a new agreement with the employees association in April and is in ongoing negotiations with the police union.
Staffing has been an ongoing issue for the fire department, Strope said, sometimes due to personnel relocating to be closer to family or moving to larger departments.
“We’ve had quite a bit of a challenge with recruiting and retaining firefighters,” he said.
Over the next three years, the city will move closer to market standings of pay for firefighters, according to Strope.
“This is the work we did with HR Answers on taking a look at the market and we’ve known for a long time that we’ve been behind with fire. This is the group I think is the farthest behind and this really goes a long way towards doing that,” he said.
During the first year, employees will receive a 5% cost of living adjustment and be placed into the new pay scale at the appropriate step.
In June 2024 there will be a cost of living adjustment and in September 2024 a grade adjustment. The following year, in 2025, both the cost of living adjustment and grade adjustment will happen in June.
“So that at the end of this three year contract we’ve moved them from where they currently are three grade levels, which we view as the target market for these firefighters,” Strope said, adding the new agreement also includes a number of other changes to hopefully attract new firefighters and help retain existing personnel.
One new change that has already gone into effect involves the residency requirements for firefighters. Previously firefighters were required to live within 15 air miles of the city, however, this has been adjusted to 100 travel miles. Since the department operates on a 48/96 shift — where firefighters work for 48 hours then are off for 96 hours — it opens up the possibility for people to commute from areas like Pendleton and Hermiston for their shift.
“We’re already seeing some results from that,” Strope said.
Another change that could help with recruitment has to do with gaining senior firefighter status. Previously to become a senior firefighter employees needed to be with the La Grande Fire Department for five years. Now personnel still need five years of experience to gain senior status, but up to four years of experience with a like-sized department courts towards that total.
“We want to take into account if you’ve been doing the same job for a similar sized unit or organization,” Strope said.
The new agreement also introduces field training officer pay. This is in recognition of the fact that it takes a lot of additional work to train a new firefighter or firefighter paramedic.
For each probationary employee $1,000 of pay will be split between EMS and firefighter training. The same firefighter can serve as the field training officer for both or it could be split between two personnel, however, there is a cap of two per shift.
The union also wanted to change from their existing high deductible insurance plan to a new plan. The cost difference for the city is minimal since the new plan is also a high deductible one, but provides better out-of-pocket coverage for the firefighters.
Lastly under the new agreement the union wanted to create a medical reimbursement plan. The city will contribute $50 a month and employees will be required to contribute $100 per month.
