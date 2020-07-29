LA GRANDE — La Grande voters probably will not vote in November on a 3% tax on recreational marijuana.
The La Grande City Council held a public hearing and first reading on the proposal on July 1. But City Manager Robert Strope said Tuesday the council is likely to table the measure at its meeting Monday, Aug. 3.
The city had scheduled a second reading for the tax ordinance at that meeting, which would have allowed the council to vote and put the measure on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.
Strope said he is recommending the council table the tax proposal because there is now no need for it.
Earlier this year this was a possibility when Rona Lindsey, the owner of HWY30 Cannabis, a La Grande medical marijuana dispensary, started a petition drive asking residents to consider repealing the local ban on the sale of recreational marijuana.
Lindsey had until July 6 to submit her petition to the city, but she did not submit petition by the deadline.
’’It would not make sense to have it on the ballot when there would be nothing to tax,’’ Strope said.
