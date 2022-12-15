LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s future is coming into sharper focus.
The La Grande School Board voted on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to approve plans for the school district’s new academic and athletic center, which will be next to La Grande Middle School.
The plans approved by the board for the multipurpose building, which will be constructed by Mike Becker General Contractor, call for its primary facilities to include six classrooms, two full-sized gyms and one smaller gym.
The school district originally announced the building would have two large gyms and four classrooms and the general contractor would have 420 days after its contract was approved to complete the structure.
Becker, though, later offered to add two classrooms and a smaller gym to the building at no extra expense to the school district if it extended the time his company had to construct the building by about 180 days. The school district approved Becker’s proposal.
What to call the building?
A committee has been created to propose a name to the school board. The committee will submit a number of names to consider to the school board in about two months, according to La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza.
Mendoza said that until an official name is given, he will be referring to the future building as the "Wildcat Center" in recognition of La Grande Middle School’s mascot. Mendoza said a temporary name like this is fitting because the building will be a big part of the middle school.
“Between 350 and 500 students at La Grande Middle School will be attending classes in its classrooms every day," Mendoza said.
Joseph Waite, the La Grande School District’s facilities manager, said there are positions on the naming committee for middle school staff and students.
“The building will be a part of the La Grande Middle School campus," he said.
The new structure will replace the school district’s aging Annex gym building, which is just north of La Grande Middle School and is connected to the school district’s old shop building, which will also be removed.
Plans call for construction of the new building to start early in the summer of 2023. Waite said the goal is to have the structure occupied by the summer of 2024 and the building project completed by the end of the summer of 2024.
The school district’s construction budget for the multipurpose building is $8 million. This money will be provided by a $4.845 million bond levy that voters approved in May, and a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program grant the school district will receive from the state. A portion of the bond and matching grant funds will also be used to pay for the removal of the Annex gym and the shop building. The funds will also pay for the school district’s move of its shop facilities to a building on Adams Avenue.
Possible switch to a four-day week
A committee created by the La Grande School District is beginning an investigation to determine the pros and cons of changing the number of days students attend school a week. The committee, which met for the first time on Nov. 15, has now met a total of three times.
A survey is set to be conducted among community members to determine their feelings about a four-day school week. The survey will be available on the La Grande School District's website, lagrandesd.org, and its Facebook page starting on Dec. 16. The survey will close on Jan. 26.
Mendoza said a town hall will be conducted Jan. 12 to present information and to get additional community input. Details will be released later about the town hall, which people may be able to participate in person or via Facebook.
La Grande School Board member Joe Justice said the board’s decision regarding the possible switch to a four-day week must be looked at very carefully.
“It will be one of the most important decisions I will make since I’ve been on the board," he said.
