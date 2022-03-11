LA GRANDE — La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza earned high marks in his latest performance evaluation.
On Wednesday, March 10, the members of the La Grande School Board indicated approval and appreciation for the superintendent.
“You continue to exceed our expectations of a superintendent,” said Robin Maille, chair of the La Grande School Board, in a letter she read at the meeting.
Maille said Mendoza received high marks in the nine professional standards the board set for him. The review credited the superintendent with “accomplished” in the areas of visionary leadership, policy and governance, communication and community relations, effective management, resource management, ethical leadership and labor relations. Mendoza was rated by the board as “effective” in the areas of curriculum planning and development and instructional leadership.
The board rated Mendoza as “accomplished” in meeting the goals of the school district’s strategic plan, which includes ensuring that all students are ready to learn, fostering increased academic success and developing engaged lifelong learners.
The board also commended Mendoza for his effective communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You have worked diligently through the year to maintain communications with district partners, families and community members to share information about the changing school safety requirements, so that our schools could stay open despite the continued impacts of the pandemic,” Maille said.
She said Mendoza’s strong leadership was especially important in the midst of the unsettling pandemic.
“You have been a steady force in our district and the region, and we appreciate and value your leadership during this time,” Maille said.
The board also credited Mendoza with doing an excellent job of looking to the future.
“In planning for the future, you have worked with staff to identify new sources of funding to keep our district strong despite a deceased enrollment resulting from the pandemic and changing family priorities,” Maille said.
The board chair noted that over the past year the La Grande School District has experienced a significant turnover in administrative staff and that Mendoza has handled the changeover well.
“You have worked closely with this new staff and those in changed roles to provide mentoring and leadership,” she said.
The board, Maille said, has agreed to extend Mendoza’s contract with the school district. Mendoza presently has about two years left on his contract.
Mendoza came to La Grande from the Morrow County School District, where he was an assistant superintendent.
He is a 1997 graduate of Eastern Oregon University and a member of its board of trustees.
